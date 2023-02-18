Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Trading Down 3.0 %

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Shares of DDOG opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,599.80 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

