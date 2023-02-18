Davidson Trust Co. Has $530,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,647.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

