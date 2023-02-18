Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

