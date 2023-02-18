Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.04. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

