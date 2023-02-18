Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.61.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.