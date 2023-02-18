Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.96

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.96 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 1321989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

