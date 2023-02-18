Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,525.53 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

In related news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $106,619.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $106,619.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $89,470.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,466,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,796,492.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 33,814 shares of company stock valued at $505,385 and sold 55,297 shares valued at $828,591. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.