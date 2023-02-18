Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.18.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.09.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

