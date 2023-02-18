Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$15.25 to C$16.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.18.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

