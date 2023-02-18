Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.18.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.17.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

