Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.18.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.17.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

