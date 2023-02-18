Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.25 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.18.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$17.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

