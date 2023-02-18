DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $749,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $570,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $535,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

