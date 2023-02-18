Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.17) Per Share

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.35) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

DYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of DYN opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

