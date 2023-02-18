Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,736 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $742.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 165.13%. The business had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

