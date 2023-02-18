Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,314,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 379,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.03 billion, a PE ratio of -362.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

