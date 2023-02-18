EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 379,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its position in Amazon.com by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83. The firm has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a PE ratio of -362.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

