Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shares of DAVA opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 20.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

