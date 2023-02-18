Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Enel Chile Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Enel Chile by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enel Chile by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Enel Chile by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.