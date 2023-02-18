ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Head to Head Review

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Rating) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ENEVA S A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ENEVA S A/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats ENEVA S A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

(Get Rating)

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEVA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEVA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.