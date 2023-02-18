Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 937,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,966 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,306,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,030,000 after acquiring an additional 111,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

ENV stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

