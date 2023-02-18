Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217,673 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Envista by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Down 1.3 %

NVST opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

