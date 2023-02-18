Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $800.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.47.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $716.76 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $700.78 and its 200 day moving average is $652.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

