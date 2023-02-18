Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $820.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.47.

Shares of EQIX opened at $716.76 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $700.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

