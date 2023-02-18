Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equitable were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,287,000 after buying an additional 1,328,225 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,898.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,155,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 1,097,586 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equitable by 224.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 855,225 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EQH opened at $32.75 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

Featured Articles

