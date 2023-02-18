Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aura Minerals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aura Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Aura Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 9.5 %

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

TSE ORA opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$774.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.35. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aura Minerals news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,236,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$298,241,619. Insiders have acquired a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $3,884,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Recommended Stories

