Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Roku, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $141.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

