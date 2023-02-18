Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $26.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

