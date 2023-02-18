Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $86.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.