Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ES. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.73.

ES stock opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.12%.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

