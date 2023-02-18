ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 0.0 %

EXLS opened at $170.53 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average is $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at ExlService

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,071. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

