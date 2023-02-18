Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $823,900.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $682.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $633.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $710.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

