Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLY. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.
Fastly Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Fastly stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.03.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $21,322,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
