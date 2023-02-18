Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLY. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $21,322,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.