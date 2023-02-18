Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Set at C$10.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$10.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.14.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

TSE FSZ opened at C$9.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.17 and a 1 year high of C$10.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$955.58 million and a PE ratio of 16.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

