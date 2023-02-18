Financial Contrast: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Laureate Education and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Laureate Education presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.41%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

This table compares Laureate Education and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 4.72% 2.59% 1.22% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.09 billion 1.63 $192.45 million $0.34 31.65 Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.