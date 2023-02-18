First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after buying an additional 132,285 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group increased their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

First Solar Trading Down 0.4 %

About First Solar

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $164.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $185.28.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

