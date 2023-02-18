Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $89.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.