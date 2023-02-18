FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($9.69) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.00). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

