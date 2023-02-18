FY2022 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Decreased by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.37 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $342,038. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

