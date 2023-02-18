FY2022 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Decreased by Analyst

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.65.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,462 shares of company stock valued at $73,870.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

