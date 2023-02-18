FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million.

LVLU has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $128.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

