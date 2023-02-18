FY2022 EPS Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) Decreased by Analyst

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.42). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Price Performance

MUX opened at C$7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.53 million and a PE ratio of -44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.34.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.