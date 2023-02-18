FY2022 EPS Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.42). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

MUX opened at C$7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.53 million and a PE ratio of -44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.34.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.