FY2022 EPS Estimates for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Provention Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Provention Bio Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Provention Bio

Shares of PRVB opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $842.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provention Bio by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.