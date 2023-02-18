FY2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Cut by Analyst

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $11.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

