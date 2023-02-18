G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

