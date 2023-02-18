GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 411.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

GME opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

