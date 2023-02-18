Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.