Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.37.
Generac Stock Performance
NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $148.31. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
