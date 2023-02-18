Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.37.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $148.31. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

