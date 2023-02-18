Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after buying an additional 566,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Up 1.1 %

Gentherm stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentherm Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.