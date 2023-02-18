Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $641.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $627.50.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.19) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 575 ($6.98) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.25) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

