Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Golar LNG by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Golar LNG by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

